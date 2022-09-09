Kentucky Wesleyan College to host Constitution Day presentation

The Stanley Reed Political Science and Pre-Law Society will host a Constitution Day event on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Jack Wells Activity Center. Michael Johnson will speak on “Free Speech, Free Assembly and Civil Rights.” He is a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran, Owensboro native and candidate for state representative in the 13th District. He will not give a campaign speech, and KWC does not endorse candidates.

Johnson graduated from Owensboro High School in 1987. His highly decorated naval service included work with community relations projects for orphanages around the world, and as chief petty officer, he prepared, supervised and led over 1,000 young sailors aboard naval ships and on naval bases around the world. He is a devoted husband to his wife, Christie. They have seven children and seven grandchildren. He has been an ordained minister for the past 20 years and is an active member of the community, including roles as head coach for the Owensboro High School track and field team, vice chair of the Owensboro Board of Education and as a member of the board of directors for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The event is free and open to the public.

Constitution Day is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is normally observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.

For more information on the event, contact Dr. Eric Schmidt, assistant professor of pollical science, at eric.schmidt@kwc.edu or 270-852-3236.