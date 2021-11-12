Kentucky Wesleyan College to present Festival of Lessons & Carols at St. Stephen Cathedral

The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers and Brass Choir will present the College’s annual Festival of Lessons & Carols on Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen Cathedral at 610 Locust St. in Owensboro. Associate Professor of Music Dennis Jewett will direct the Wesleyan Singers. Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, assistant professor of music and band, will direct the Wesleyan Brass Choir and James Wells ’14, director of music at St. Stephen, will provide accompaniment. Dr. James Cousins, provost and vice president of academic affairs, will narrate the program.

This is the 11th annual Festival of Lessons & Carols presented by KWC, an event which has become a treasured Owensboro Christmas tradition. “We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to present the Festival of Lessons & Carols to our community in the glorious St. Stephen Cathedral, and our students are excited about the return of the live event,” said Professor Jewett. The 2020 program was virtual due to the pandemic.

The Festival of Lessons & Carols, a tradition begun in England on Christmas Eve in 1880, weaves scripture readings and carols of the season in stirring homage to the birth of Christ. A much-beloved version of the festival began at King’s College, Cambridge, in 1918, and is broadcast worldwide every Christmas Eve.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available by clicking the links on this page or by calling Peggie Greer at 270-852-3117. They may also be purchased at the door.

Following guidance from the Diocese of Owensboro, masks are strongly recommended.