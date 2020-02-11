Kentucky Wesleyan College Unveils Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies

Kentucky Wesleyan College celebrated the dedication and naming of the Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies during a ceremony with the College’s Board of Trustees on Thursday, Feb. 6. A 2019 inductee of the Owensboro Business Hall of Fame, Woodward has been an influential leader in the Owensboro business community and a generous benefactor of Kentucky Wesleyan College for decades. He established the College’s first endowed chair, the W. Terry Woodward Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurial Studies, in 2007.

“It’s quite an honor having anything named after you, and particularly if it has to do with business because that has been my life,” Woodward said at the ceremony. “What I learned at Kentucky Wesleyan gave me the confidence to face the world.”

Woodward, who served as a trustee at KWC for many years, was inducted as a member of the second class of the Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Hall of Fame in 2005, and inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. In 1996, the College awarded him an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree. The Woodward Health and Recreation Center is also named in his honor in recognition of his establishment of an Athletic Endowment Fund for the College.

The Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies prepares students for professional careers in business and/or graduate studies. This preparation involves a curriculum that stresses analysis and communication, theory and practice, as shaped by the needs of the global business community. Real-life experiences are integrated into classroom instruction. Ethics and values, as well as technical efficiency and accountability, are emphasized in the curriculum.

The following degree programs are offered and accredited by the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education (IACBE):

Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Bachelor of Arts in Accounting

Bachelor of Science in Accounting