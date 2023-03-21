Kentucky Wesleyan College’s provost, Dr. James Cousins, receives prestigious fellowship from University of Chicago Library

Kentucky Wesleyan College announces that its provost, Dr. James Cousins, has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Robert L. Platzman Memorial Fellowship by the University of Chicago Library. The fellowship will provide Dr. Cousins with the opportunity to complete his next book, a history of the American college presidency.

The Robert L. Platzman Memorial Fellowship is a highly competitive and esteemed award that is presented annually to a select number of researchers, scholars and writers who are dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research and producing innovative work in their respective fields. As a Platzman Fellow, Dr. Cousins will have access to the world-renowned resources and collections of the University of Chicago Library, which is recognized as one of the leading research libraries in the world.

“I am honored to receive the Robert L. Platzman Memorial Fellowship and grateful for the opportunity to conduct research at the University of Chicago Library,” said Dr. Cousins. “I look forward to delving deeper into the rich history of the American college presidency and using this fellowship to further my scholarship in this field.”

Dr. Cousins has served as the provost of Kentucky Wesleyan College since 2021 and has a distinguished career in higher education, including positions at several other colleges and universities. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Kentucky and has published extensively on topics related to American higher education.

“We are thrilled to see Dr. Cousins receive this well-deserved recognition for his outstanding work in higher education,” said Dr. Thomas Mitzel, president of Kentucky Wesleyan College. “His scholarship and leadership have been invaluable to our institution, and we look forward to the contributions he will make to the field of higher education through his research as a Platzman Fellow.”