Kentucky Wesleyan hosts Alfred Abel and Diane Earle Recital

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host violinist Alfred Abel and pianist Diane Earle in a duo recital on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building. The pair will perform music by “the Four B’s”: Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and Bartok. Abel is visiting artist in violin, and Earle is professor emeritus of music at the College. They have performed together extensively since 2007.

The recital is free and open to the public and is part of the Dr. Paul W. Hagan Chamber Music Series.