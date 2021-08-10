Kentucky Wesleyan hosts “ART FOREVER” exhibit

The Ralph Gallery of Fine Arts at Kentucky Wesleyan College will feature “ART FOREVER” by local artist and art educator Brian Murphy Aug. 12-Sept. 3. The Ralph Center is located at South Griffith Ave. and College Dr. The exhibit will feature a variety of artworks focusing on enlightenment of the community through sharing of visual stories. Murphy will offer a “Meet The Artist” as he works on his art at the gallery on Aug. 21 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required for all gallery visitors and “Meet the Artist” attendees with a distance of three feet requested. Gallery visits are free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brian Murphy shared this statement:

“Art begins with an idea. A thought. A feeling. A memory.

Take something you are passionate about. Continue to listen and observe. Grow by both learning from others who might share your ideas as well as those who might have a different point of view.

“The work you see in this exhibit is full of exploration; ideas that comment on our culture and world, both blending the past with images from pop culture, children’s literature, comics, music and repurposed materials to communicate a message, all set to a soundtrack that exists inside the mind of the artist.

“Make art. Buy art. Support artists. Share your story. Use the world to inspire you.”

For more information or questions, contact Curator Heather Logsdon at hlogsdon@kwc.edu.