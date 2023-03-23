Kentucky Wesleyan hosts Owensboro Area World Affairs Council program on “Boss Ladies Without Borders”

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host an Owensboro Area World Affairs Council presentation by Dr. John Johnson, “Boss Ladies Without Borders,” on March 30 at 7 p.m. in Rogers Hall at the Winchester Center. He will discuss overcoming barriers to female entrepreneurship with evidence from his research in Ukraine and Mexico.

Dr. Johnson holds a Ph.D. in intercultural education with a focus on leadership and a masters in human resource management. He conducted his dissertation in Ukraine in the 1990s, collecting data onsite for 18 months before his doctoral defense in California.

He has founded three companies with a focus on publishing and research. The largest company had 21 employees based in five countries and was at Launch Fishers, the preeminent tech entrepreneurship center in Indiana.

In 2021, he transitioned to become a professor and researcher. His current research focuses on removing barriers to entrepreneurship for women and the creation of safe spaces for entrepreneurs.

He has visited over 45 countries in his work and has lived in England, Ukraine, Nigeria and Guatemala. He speaks Spanish and Russian and communicates in both languages on a regular basis.

For more information, contact Chelsea Dowell at Kentucky Wesleyan College at 270-852-3198 or chelsea.dowell@kwc.edu