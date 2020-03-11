Kentucky Wesleyan Junior Gloria Endicott honored as Newman Civic Fellow

Kentucky Wesleyan College junior Gloria Endicott has been selected as a member of Campus Compact’s 2020-21 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows. She is one of 290 students from 39 states, Washington, D.C., Greece, Lebanon and Mexico chosen for the fellowship.

“Gloria Endicott is an exceptional leader here at Wesleyan,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “She is active in addressing issues women’s issues on campus and beyond, and she founded the Feminist Club her freshman year as a way to make women’s voices heard. We are pleased that she has received this honor and know she will use the experience to grow and learn and improve our world.”

Endicott, a Las Vegas native, is a graduate of the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, an arts and academics focused public magnet school. She is Wesleyan’s fourth Newman Fellow and an English and political science major. She received the Powell Peace Award, which recognizes students who are pursuing the study of international peace and civic duty, her sophomore year. She is a member of the Owensboro branch of the American Association of University Women. Advocating for women is a focus of her college career. Endicott is a Rogers’ Fellow at Wesleyan, one of a select group of 43 students from Nevada who are recipients of scholarships to the College from the Rogers Foundation of Las Vegas.

“I was both surprised and honored to receive this fellowship,” said Endicott. “Throughout my life, I have admired women who persevered through the trials of oppression, and now I have a new platform to encourage a generation of young women to strive for excellence.”

Campus Compact works to advance the public purposes of higher education, and the Newman Civic Fellowship is a yearlong program for Campus Compact member institutions. Students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, national and internationally.

“We are proud to recognize each of these extraordinary student leaders and thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with them,” said Campus Compact President Andrew Seligsohn. “The stories of this year’s Newman Civic Fellows make clear that they are committed to finding solutions to pressing problems in their communities and beyond. That is what Campus Compact is all about, and it’s what our country and our world desperately need.”

The Newman Civic Fellowship is supported by the KPMG Foundation AND Newman’s Own Foundation. Learn more HERE.