Kentucky Wesleyan mourns passing of David Hocker ’59

Kentucky Wesleyan College is mourning the loss of one of its most tireless advocates. David Hocker ’59, Trustee Emeritus and lifelong Kentucky Wesleyan supporter, devoted his life to lifting up the College and the entire Owensboro community. He will be dearly missed.
President James Cousins shared the following message with the campus community:
So many of us have long and lasting memories of Mr. Hocker. He was a man of great integrity, energy, and wisdom. His years of service to the college as Trustee—a position he held for nearly 40 years—propelled years of significant expansion and national notoriety. It was, of course, David’s father Talmage ’27 who helped raise the $1 million ($13 million in 2024 dollars) needed to bring the college to Owensboro. David, following in his father’s footsteps, was part of Kentucky Wesleyan’s (Owensboro) third graduating class and among the first who resided on campus. Throughout his long life, he never tired in his support.