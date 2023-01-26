Kentucky Wesleyan music faculty to present recital

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Music Department will present a Faculty Recital on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building. The recital will feature performances by Dr. Lisa Clark, associate professor of music and voice; Dr. Kevin Priebe, assistant professor of piano; Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, director of bands and assistant professor of low brass; and adjunct music faculty including Kirsten Ahnell, instructor of woodwinds; Jaime Dixon, instructor of brass and staff accompanist; and Dr. Tyler Simms, instructor of brass. The program is diverse, including works such as Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57, 3rd Movement, and Bach’s Suite No. 1 in G Major for Cello BWC 1007 transcribed for clarinet, in addition to art songs and selected works for solo trombone and solo tuba. The performance is free and open to the public.