Kentucky Wesleyan Names Mark Shook Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics

Mark Shook has been named Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at Kentucky Wesleyan College, as announced by Wesleyan President Dr. Thomas Mitzel on Tuesday. Shook has been serving as Interim Director of Athletics since June. All the while Shook has maintained his responsibilities as Senior Associate Athletic Director of Internal Operations and Compliance.



“I am honored to be named permanent Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics of Kentucky Wesleyan College Athletics,” said Shook . “This is a leadership role I have been working towards for several years and have lots of mentors and colleagues to thank for their part in my development and success. I’ve experienced nearly everything involved with leading an intercollegiate athletics program in my twenty years and have also had excellent NCAA professional development experiences that have been geared towards this important leadership role on a campus.”

Shook joined the Kentucky Wesleyan College Department of Athletics in September 2019 as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Internal Operations. He assisted in the daily management, supervision, and leadership of the department as well as on departmental policies/procedures development, operational and business functions, allocation of resources, fundraising/donor initiatives and on long range/strategic planning initiatives.



“It is with great pleasure that I announce the placement of Mr. Mark Shook as the Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at Kentucky Wesleyan College,” said Dr. Mitzel. “Mark has over 20 years’ experience in education and athletics and joined the KWC Athletic Department in the fall of 2019 as Senior Associate AD for Internal Operations. In discussion with the members of the Department of Athletics, it is clear that Mark has overwhelming support, and the correct vision, to lead KWC into an exciting future of strengthening and growth.”

Shook was responsible for the overall development and implementation of internal operations that includes NCAA Compliance, G-MAC Conference regulations and risk management procedures and protocols to minimize the risk of liability. He is also responsible for all programming that supports the total student-athlete experience that includes mental health support, personal and professional development, leadership development, and diversity and inclusion.



In the spring of 2020, Shook helped launch the ONE TEAM Wesleyan Athletics initiative programming model to honor the collective, daily efforts towards achieving the goals of each team and department as ONE TEAM in supporting success in life, scholarship, sport and service.

