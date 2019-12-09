Kentucky Wesleyan Office of Advancement Honored by CASE Kentucky

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Advancement was again recognized with several awards, including Best Practices in Fundraising, from the Kentucky chapter of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) at the organization’s annual conference in Lexington on Dec. 6.

Wesleyan was recognized with the Best Practices in Fundraising honor, given to the top performing institution, for the third time in four years, and also received the top award for its 2018 Homecoming mailer brochure along with an Award of Merit for the Winter 2019 issue of the Kentucky Wesleyan Magazine.

“Our advancement team works tirelessly to provide engagement opportunities for alumni while communicating all that is happening at KWC and encouraging support for our College.,” said Eddie Kenny, vice president of advancement. “Peer recognition is always rewarding and exciting, and these awards are the result of support from committed alumni volunteers, investors and colleagues.”

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Advancement has earned numerous awards from the Kentucky chapter of CASE as well as the District III region in the last several years.

CASE is an international association of educational institutions and the advancement professionals who work on their behalf in the areas of alumni relations, communications, development, marketing and allied areas.