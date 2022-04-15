Kentucky Wesleyan receives Wal-Mart Community Grant

Support will benefit Leadership Wesleyan initiative

Kentucky Wesleyan College was recently gifted $2,000 through the Wal-Mart Community Grant program in support of its Leadership Wesleyan initiative. Leadership Wesleyan is a reimagined program of the College that provides upcoming graduates with the skills and knowledge they need to successfully transition from college to career.

“Not only does the program prepare our students, many of whom are first-generation college students, with much-needed life and professional skills, but it also serves as a great engagement opportunity and reason for our alumni to come back to campus,” shared KWC director of alumni relations Summer (Crick) Aldridge ’14. “Our alumni are always so generous with their time and love spending time with our students, and they are more than willing to be some of the first contacts in our students’ professional networks.”

Walmart’s Community Grant program is a long-standing commitment by the corporation to give back to communities where they operate. Quoting founder, Helen Walton, “It’s not what you gather, but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you’ve lived.”

The inaugural Leadership Wesleyan program was hosted in March 2022. The two-day program consisted of a formal dinner at The Country Club of Owensboro, keynote speakers, breakout sessions at the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center and endless networking opportunities. Session topics included personal finance, entrepreneurship, and best practices for finding/getting/keeping a job.

For more information on Leadership Wesleyan including sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Office of Alumni Relations at (270) 852-3140 or visit www.kwc.edu/leadershipwesleyan.