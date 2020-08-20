Kentucky Wesleyan Recognized as Princeton Review “Best in the Southeast” College for 17th Consecutive Year

Kentucky Wesleyan College has been recognized by Princeton Review as a “Best in the Southeast College” for the 17th consecutive year. Only 142 colleges in the 12 southeastern states earned the designation. A total of 655 colleges in the United States and around the world were recognized. Institutions on the “regional best” list constitute approximately 23% of the nation’s 2,800 four-year colleges.

“This consistent recognition of many years is a testament to the long-standing commitment to excellence of our faculty and staff,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “They are accessible to our students and offer a supportive and encouraging environment. We are gratified by this prestigious honor.”

“We chose Kentucky Wesleyan College and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief. He noted that the company considered data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years, and the opinions of college counselors and advisors whose perspectives the company solicits. “We also consider what students enrolled at the schools reported to us on our student survey about their campus experiences,” Franek added.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a highly ranked United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky. At Wesleyan, students enjoy one-to-one relationships with professors, a rigorous academic environment and vibrant campus life experience.

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. The company’s Tutor.com brand is one of the largest online tutoring service in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 19 million one-to-one tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, NY. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University

For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com.