The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Vesperae Solennes de Confessore” this Sunday, Apr. 10 at First Presbyterian Church (1328 Griffith Ave.). The concert will begin at 5 p.m.

The Wesleyan Singers are under the direction of Dennis Jewett, KWC associate professor of music and director of voice & music education. For more information about the program and Sunday’s performance please contact Jewett at 270-852-3247 or email djewett@kwc.edu.