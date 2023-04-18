Kentucky Wesleyan Singers to present pre-European tour concert

The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers, under the direction of Associate Professor of Music Dennis Jewett, will present a concert prior to their European tour on April 23 at 5 p.m. at St. Stephen Cathedral at 610 Locust St. The concert is free and donations will be accepted to help provide for the trip.

The upcoming tour includes concerts at the University of St. Andrews (St. Andrews, Scotland), St. Giles’ Cathedral (Edinburgh, Scotland), St. Patrick’s Cathedral (Armagh, Northern Ireland) and St. Patrick’s Cathedral (Dublin, Ireland). The Owensboro concert will feature music to be presented on the tour.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to sing in incredible places,” said Professor Jewett. “For most of the students, this will be their first flight and their first trip out of the region.”

Gifts for the tour can also be made at kwc.edu/give. Simply select “other” from the designation dropdown menu, state “Choir Trip 2023,” and your gift will be directed to this wonderful experiential learning opportunity for KWC students.