Kentucky Wesleyan to host community event celebrating creative gifts

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host “Calling the Creatives,” a campus and community event featuring the talents and callings of local professors, professional and aspiring artists, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The showcase will allow people of all ages the opportunity to hear from and meet with individuals called to creative vocations in visual art, vocal and instrumental music, creative writing, communication and performing arts.

The free event will take place on the KWC Quad, and the alternate weather location is the Jack T. Wells Activity Center. Grab-and-go snacks and water will be available throughout the day.

“This event will be transformational,” said Shawn Tomes, vice president of mission and culture at KWC. “Everyone is created with unique gifts and callings. Discovery and use these gifts and callings brings meaning, fulfillment and joy to our lives, and we can more powerfully impact our communities.”

The agenda for the day is:

9:30-10 a.m. Registration

10-10:30 a.m. Professor Heather Logsdon (Main Stage)

Art and graphic design program coordinator

Professor of art and design

10:30-11 a.m. Visit with Community Creatives

11-11:30 a.m. Dr. Lisa Clark (Main Stage)

Associate professor of music and music program

coordinator

11:30 a.m.-noon Visit with Community Creatives

Noon-12:30 p.m. Professor Nate Gross (Main Stage)

Director of theatre

12:30-1 p.m. Visit with Community Creatives

1-1:30 p.m. Professor Molly Gross (Main Stage)

Assistant professor of English

1:30-2 p.m. Visit with Community Creatives

For more information, contact Anna Crasher, director of campus ministries, at anna.crasher@kwc.edu or 270-315-1416 or Carol Adkins, community partner, at CarolJ4Him@gmail.com or 270-315-8974.