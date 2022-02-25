Kentucky Wesleyan to host President’s Gala, April 22

Seventh annual celebration to feature Aaron Kizer Experience, live and silent auctions

Kentucky Wesleyan College, along with President Dr. Thomas and Rhonda Mitzel, will host its Seventh Annual President’s Gala on Friday, Apr. 22, at the Owensboro Convention Center. The celebration is open to all and will allow Wesleyan to recognize members of the school’s President’s Circle while also celebrating the accomplishments of students, alumni and investors with the Owensboro and Daviess County community.

The black-tie optional affair will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and a special live painting performance by renowned artist, Aaron Kizer. Two Kizer originals will be auctioned as well as other desirable items in live and silent auctions. KWC alumnus and Kentucky Sports Radio personality, Ryan Lemond ’89, will serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies and auctioneer.

“Each year we look forward to this celebration of Kentucky Wesleyan College and our opportunity to say thank you to our most loyal supporters,” said vice president of advancement Eddie Kenny. “Our enhancements for the 2022 Gala, including the Aaron Kizer Experience and addition of live and silent auctions, will provide further opportunity to celebrate Owensboro’s College with our entire community. This is Owensboro’s Gala and we cannot wait to share it with you.”

Members of Kentucky Wesleyan’s President’s Circle will receive two complimentary tickets in appreciation of their support of $1,000 or more in a fiscal year. The general public is also invited to be a part of the celebration and tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $60 per person, $100 per couple, with tables of eight available for $400, and may be purchased at www.kwc.edu/gala or by calling 270-852-3274. All funds raised will benefit the Wesleyan Scholarship Fund. Each household in attendance will receive a beautiful 18″x 24″ Kizer print as a special gift.

Sponsors of the 2022 President’s Gala include Independence Bank, American Patriot Getaways, Lonnie Nave’s Service Co., Greenwell Chisholm, Modern Welding, Owensboro Health, Houchens Insurance Group, Aladdin Campus Dining and Hendrick Screen Company.