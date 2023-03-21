Kentucky Wesleyan to host President’s Gala April 28

Eighth annual celebration to feature Felix And Fingers Dueling Pianos, live and silent auctions

Kentucky Wesleyan College and President Dr. Thomas and Rhonda Mitzel will host the Eighth Annual President’s Gala on Friday, April 28, at the Owensboro Convention Center. The celebration is open to all and will include recognition of members of the school’s 1858 Society and a celebration of the accomplishments of students made possible through the investment of alumni and friends.

The black-tie optional affair will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment with Felix And Fingers Dueling Pianos. KWC alumnus and Kentucky Sports Radio personality Ryan Lemond ’89 will serve as master of ceremonies and auctioneer.

“We are thankful for the support provided by alumni and friends of the College and delighted to share our appreciation through this annual celebration,” said Vice President of Advancement Eddie Kenny. “Each year the President’s Gala gets bigger and better, and 2023 will be the best yet. We look forward to a fun-filled evening as we showcase our investors’ impact on our students and enjoy dueling pianos and fantastic auction items.”

Members of Kentucky Wesleyan’s 1858 Society will receive two complimentary tickets in appreciation of their support of $1,000 or more in a fiscal year. The general public is also invited to be a part of the celebration, and tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $60 per person, $100 per couple, with tables of eight available for $400, and may be purchased at www.kwc.edu/gala or by calling 270-852-3274. All funds raised will benefit the Wesleyan Scholarship Fund.

Sponsors of the 2023 President’s Gala include American Patriot Getaways, Baird The Settle Group, Independence Bank, Greenwell Chisholm, Lonnie Nave’s Service Co., Modern Welding, Houchens Insurance Group, Owensboro Health, US Bank, Aladdin Campus Dining and Atmos Energy.