Kentucky Wesleyan College will host its 7th annual Trunk or Treat in the parking lot behind the Yu Hak Hahn Center for the Sciences off Wesleyan Way on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. The rain location will be at the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.

The public is invited to campus to enjoy trick or treating in a safe environment.