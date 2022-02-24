Kentucky Wesleyan to host vocal sensation Callie Day

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host vocal sensation Calesta “Callie” Day in concert on March 10 at 7 p.m. in the Young Auditorium at the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased by CLICKING HERE, calling 270-315-1416, or at the door. Day is a classically trained, multi-genre singer from Atlanta, Ga., who is known for her vocal abilities. Her rendition of Moses Hogan’s “Hear My Prayer” took the internet by storm, became an instant viral video and made her an internet phenomenon.

Day was a featured contestant on season 14 of America’s Got Talent, where all judges, including Simon Cowell and guest judge Jay Leno, gave her a standing ovation after her performance of “Up to the Mountain.”

Her music is currently on all digital networks, and she has earned the No. 9 and No. 24 spots on Billboard Magazine’s gospel and classical music charts.

The concert of praise and celebration will include selections in collaboration with the KWC Gospel Choir led by Tracy McGee ’24. Contact Anna Lake at annala@kwc.edu or 270-315-1416 for more information.