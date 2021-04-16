Kentucky Wesleyan Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Rob Mallory announces departure

Mark Shook Named Interim Athletic Director effective June 1

Kentucky Wesleyan College Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Rob Mallory has announced his departure to serve as director of athletics at Missouri Southern State University. Mallory will conclude his time with the Panther athletic program on June 1. Mark Shook, senior associate athletic director for internal operations/compliance, will serve as the interim athletic director following Mallory’ departure.

“Rob will be missed at Kentucky Wesleyan College,” said KWC President Thomas Mitzel. “He epitomized what it means to be a Panther and live The Wesleyan Way. He has built the Athletic Department into something for which we can all be proud and will leave it in a positive place, positioned to continue moving forward.”

During Mallory’s almost six years at Kentucky Wesleyan, he oversaw an overall increase in revenue for the Department of Athletics through the development and streamlining of athletic giving with the introduction of the Panther Athletic Fund. The number of athletic programs offered by KWC expanded during his tenure with the addition of four new programs. The Panthers have also flourished in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, winning five conference titles and making six appearances in NCAA tournaments. In the classroom, 16 programs (of 19) maintain a cumulative GPA above 3.0.

“The only word that comes to mind is bittersweet,” said Mallory. “This was not an easy decision, but ultimately the one that was best for me and my family. Kentucky Wesleyan College is a special place, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure. I will miss dearly the relationships I have made here with coaches, administrators, student-athletes, faculty, alumni and fans. Kentucky Wesleyan and Owensboro will always have a special place in my heart. I look forward to following the continued success of the Panthers.”

Shook joined the Kentucky Wesleyan College Department of Athletics in September 2019 after spending nearly five years as the University of Wisconsin’s assistant athletic director for academic services. He assists in the daily management, supervision and leadership of the department as well as on departmental policies/procedures development, operational and business functions, allocation of resources, fundraising/donor initiatives and on long-range/strategic planning initiatives. In the spring of 2020, Shook helped launch the ONE TEAM Wesleyan Athletics initiative programming model to honor the collective daily efforts towards toward achieving the goals of each team and department as ONE TEAM in supporting success in life, scholarship, sport and service.

“Mark brings a strong and diverse portfolio to this position, and I have every confidence that he will lead the Department of Athletics in a strong and passionate fashion,” commented Mitzel.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., which fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life. The KWC Department of Athletics competes at the NCAA Division II level and is a founding member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, a conference comprised of institutions in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and West Virginia.