Kentucky Wesleyan’s Art Program hosts “Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions Art Show 2023: Food Security”

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Art Program presents “Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions Art Show 2023: Food Security” on April 17-April 28 at the Ralph Center Gallery of Fine Arts. The opening reception is April 15 from 6-8 p.m.

Showcased student artists from local Owensboro schools are refugees from various countries such as the Congo, Afghanistan, Burma, Ukraine and others. These student artists will exhibit their personal storytelling in a visual art format that demonstrates their perspective on what food security means to them. The Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions has partnered with the International Center to feature the student artists hosted by Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Visits to the gallery are free and open to the public on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Ralph Center is located at the corner of South Griffith Ave. and College Dr.

Please contact the curator of the gallery, Professor Heather Logsdon, for more information at hlogsdon@kwc.edu. Specific exhibition questions can be routed to Ms. Katherine Zboril, board member of Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions at katherinezboril@gmail.com.