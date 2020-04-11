KWC and Brescia to Provide Lodging for COVID-19 First Responders/Medical Staff

Kentucky Wesleyan is proud to continue community partnerships in the fight against COVID-19. We, along with Brescia University, invite first responders and those serving to protect our community during the coronavirus pandemic to apply for housing on our campuses. We are providing individuals a place to go to so they lower risk of possibly transmitting COVID-19 to friends and family. Below are some conditions and an overview of the process our campuses have agreed to use. Both institutions will begin reviewing and processing applications on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Applicants must be symptom free of COVID-19 for 14 days and not tested positive for COVID-19. Individuals who test positive for Covid-19 while living on either campus will be asked to leave and will coordinate with Daviess County Emergency Management on housing accommodations. Applicants will complete the following, brief, online application: Click for Application The above application lists accommodations provided at each campus as well as basic rules on each campus, which applicants must agree to in order to be eligible for housing. Bedding will not be provided. All beds on each campus are Twin XL. Residence Life staff from Kentucky Wesleyan and Brescia will contact applicants at the phone number they provide to discuss accommodations, move-in process, and other pertinent details. Applicants will complete additional paperwork required of each campus at time of move-in, and at that point will receive keys.

Questions may be sent to Rebecca McQueen-Ruark, VP of Student Affairs at Kentucky Wesleyan (270-852-3285 or rmcqueen@kwc.edu) or Dr. Joshua Clary, Vice President of Student Affairs at Brescia University (josh.clary@brescia.edu) and your question will be answered by staff on either campus.

We are proud to provide this opportunity to those who are on the front lines on the battle against COVID-19.