KWC Band to present spring concert, April 20

The KWC Band will present “Cine-Magic” on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. for its final concert of the 2022-2023 season. The concert will be held in the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center and is free and open to the public.

Guests will be treated to music from the movies including West Side Story, The Magnificent Seven, Mary Poppins (and other Disney favorites!), James Bond themes from the 1960’s to today, and The Terminal.

Featured soloist for this concert is KWC Instructor of Clarinet, Kirsten Ahnell.

You won’t want to miss this family-friendly entertainment without a parental rating.

For more information please contact Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, director of bands – patrick.stuckemeyer@kwc.edu or call 270-852-3626.