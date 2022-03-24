KWC hosting three spring musical performances

Kentucky Wesleyan College is proud to showcase a trio of spring musical performances in April. Each is free and open to the public. Details follow.

Faculty Piano Recital

Dr. Kevin Priebe will present a solo piano recital on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building at Kentucky Wesleyan College. He is an assistant professor of music at the College and teaches applied piano and music theory. The event will feature works by Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven. It is free and open to the public.

KWC Band Spring Concert – “Once Upon a Time”

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Band, under the direction of Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, will present its Spring Concert, ”Once Upon a Time,” on April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Jack Wells Activity Center. Dr. Stuckemeyer is an assistant professor of music and in addition to serving as director of bands, he teaches conducting and low brass. Dr. Lisa Clark will be the guest soloist. She is an associate professor of music at the College and teaches voice, music appreciation and music history. KWC Band members are music majors, minors and non-major music students as well as applied faculty from the College. The concert will feature works by Standridge, Nowlin, Doss, Wright and Forrest, and Bolcom.

Alfred Abel/Diane Earle Duo Recital

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host violinist Alfred Abel and pianist Diane Earle in a duo recital on Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building. The pair will perform music by Haydn, Part and Saint-Saens. Abel is visiting artist in violin, and Earle is professor emeritus of music at the College. They have performed together extensively since 2007. The recital is free and open to the public and is part of the Dr. Paul W. Hagan Chamber Music Series.