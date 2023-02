The KWC Band, under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music, Dr. Pat Stuckemeyer, will present its Winter concert entitled ‘Dances’ March 2 at 6 p.m. in the Young Auditorium at the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College.

This interactive program is free and will track the history of dance music from the Renaissance Period through modern day. Program to include works by: Susato, Bernstein, Bock, Ruiz and Arnold.