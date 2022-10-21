KWC Criminal Justice and Criminology Program to host criminal justice reform advocate

The Criminal Justice and Criminology Program at Kentucky Wesleyan College will host David L. Garlock, who will speak on “Understanding the Connection between Victimization and Crime” on Nov. 3 from 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. in the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.

Mr. Garlock is a successful returning citizen, reentry professional and criminal justice reform advocate. The event is sponsored by New Beginnings and RiverValley Behavioral Health. For more information, contact Dragana Derlic, Ph.D., assistant professor and coordinator of the Criminal Justice and Criminology Program at dragana.derlic@kwc.edu.