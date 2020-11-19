KWC eyes $1 million milestone on Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1)

Kentucky Wesleyan College can realize a $1 million milestone on Dec. 1 if donors invest at least $183,600 on Giving Tuesday, the College’s sixth year of participation in the global day of philanthropy. Donors are encouraged to give what they can on Dec. 1 at kwc.edu/give. Alumni and friends have invested a cumulative $816,400 in KWC the past five Giving Tuesdays.

Money invested in Wesleyan on Giving Tuesday, as on any other day, helps Wesleyan students achieve and receive a quality faith-based education, which includes academics, as well as social and spiritual growth.

“The outpouring of support from alumni and friends of Kentucky Wesleyan College on Giving Tuesday is simply amazing,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “As a small private College, financial investment is critical to our success and that of our students. Whether investing in student scholarships, academic programs, campus ministries, the athletic department or a specific team, it all makes a tremendous difference in the experience and life of a Kentucky Wesleyan student.”

Since 2015, Wesleyan’s alumni and friends have united in a big way to support the College during the 24-hour Giving Tuesday blitz. Many choose to renew their annual gift that day, while others increase their giving or invest in KWC for the first time. The College has seen as many as 51 gifts of $1,000 or more on a single Giving Tuesday, with those donors renewing their membership in the President’s Circle or joining for the first time.

“Giving Tuesday has been such a success for the annual fundraising needs of Kentucky Wesleyan College,” said Eddie Kenny, vice president of advancement. “Each year, we establish aggressive goals and time and again our alumni and friends astound us with their generosity. They believe in our mission and invest in it throughout the year, but most especially on Giving Tuesday. It is truly a rewarding and exciting day.”

With the end of the calendar year approaching, gifts of appreciated stock and Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD) from an IRA are great ways to participate while also taking advantage of additional tax benefits. Anyone can visit kwc.edu/give on Dec. 1 to make a secure online gift. The Office of Advancement (Room 105 or 109 in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building on Wesleyan’s campus) will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Giving Tuesday for those who wish to give in person. Contributions may also be made by phone by calling (270) 852-3142.