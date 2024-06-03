KWC Helps Students File the FAFSA

Kentucky Wesleyan College is joining forces with the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), fellow higher education partners, school districts and libraries across the state to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in the month of June!
The Kentucky Wesleyan College Financial Aid Office is available daily, M-Th from 9-4 and Fridays from 9-12 throughout the summer to help any student – KWC or from the community – to complete their FAFSA.
Due to the delayed release of the FAFSA for the 2024-2025 cycle, FAFSA completion rates have lagged behind the 2023-2024 year. The implications for students is devastating – most students pursuing their bachelors degree rely on some form of aid made possible by filing the FAFSA. That aid may be directly from the federal government in the form of a Pell Grant, Federal Work Study or the Direct Loan program. It, too, could be state aid that uses FAFSA data to determine program eligibility in Kentucky like the College Access Program grant. Some colleges and universities require the FAFSA, as well, to qualify for need-based institutional aid or other awards.
In the month of June, students can take advantage of FAFSA Office Hours all across the state of Kentucky each Wednesday from 2-4, local time, to get help completing the FAFSA and ensuring students receive all the aid they qualify for. See below of location and day availability.
|Location
|6/5
|6/12
|6/19
|6/26
|Adair County Public Library
|✓
|✓
|Augusta Independent School
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Bath County High School
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Bell County School District
|✓
|Belfry High School
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Big Sandy Community and Technical College
|✓
|✓
|Big Sandy Community and Technical College — Paintsville
|✓
|✓
|Big Sandy Community and Technical College — Pikeville
|✓
|✓
|Bob Kirby Library
|✓
|Breckinridge County Public Library
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Bryan Station High School
|✓
|Campbellsville University — Harrodsburg
|✓
|✓
|Campbellsville University — Office of Financial Aid
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Campbellsville University — Somerset
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Carter County Public Library — Grayson
|✓
|Clay County Public Library
|✓
|Daviess County Public Library
|✓
|✓
|Edmonson County High School
|✓
|Edmonson County Public Library
|✓
|Elizabethtown Community and Technical College
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Elizabethtown High School
|✓
|Fleming County High School
|✓
|✓
|Floyd Central High School
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Floyd County Public Library — Eastern Branch
|✓
|Frankfort High School
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Frankfort KHEAA Office
|✓
|✓
|Frederick Douglass High School
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Gallatin County Public Library
|✓
|✓
|Hazard Community and Technical College — Telford
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Hazard Community and Technical College
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library
|✓
|Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Kentucky State University
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Kentucky Wesleyan College
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Knox County Public Library
|✓
|Lindsey Wilson College
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Magoffin County Public Library
|✓
|Marion County High School
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Mason County High School
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Mason County Public Library
|✓
|McCracken County Public Library
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Meade County College and Career Center
|✓
|Mercer County Senior High School
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Montgomery County Public Library
|✓
|Morehead State University
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Owensboro Community and Technical College
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Owensboro Public Library
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Paris — Bourbon County Public Library
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Paul Sawyier Public Library — Frankfort
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Pendleton County Board of Education
|✓
|✓
|Pendleton County High School
|✓
|✓
|Pendleton County Public Library
|✓
|✓
|Pike County Public Library — Lee Avenue Branch
|✓
|Powell County Public Library
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Robertson County School
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|SKYCTC
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Somerset Community College — North Campus
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Somerset Community College — Laurel Campus
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|South Central Regional Library
|✓
|Spalding University
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Sullivan University
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Union Commonwealth University
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Union County Public Library
|✓
|Whitley County Public Library
|✓