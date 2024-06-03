KWC Helps Students File the FAFSA

Kentucky Wesleyan College is joining forces with the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), fellow higher education partners, school districts and libraries across the state to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in the month of June!

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Financial Aid Office is available daily, M-Th from 9-4 and Fridays from 9-12 throughout the summer to help any student – KWC or from the community – to complete their FAFSA.

Due to the delayed release of the FAFSA for the 2024-2025 cycle, FAFSA completion rates have lagged behind the 2023-2024 year.  The implications for students is devastating – most students pursuing their bachelors degree rely on some form of aid made possible by filing the FAFSA.  That aid may be directly from the federal government in the form of a Pell Grant, Federal Work Study or the Direct Loan program.  It, too, could be state aid that uses FAFSA data to determine program eligibility in Kentucky like the College Access Program grant.  Some colleges and universities require the FAFSA, as well, to qualify for need-based institutional aid or other awards.

In the month of June, students can take advantage of FAFSA Office Hours all across the state of Kentucky each Wednesday from 2-4, local time, to get help completing the FAFSA and ensuring students receive all the aid they qualify for.  See below of location and day availability.

Location6/56/126/196/26
Adair County Public Library
Augusta Independent School
Bath County High School
Bell County School District
Belfry High School
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
Big Sandy Community and Technical College — Paintsville
Big Sandy Community and Technical College — Pikeville
Bob Kirby Library
Breckinridge County Public Library
Bryan Station High School
Campbellsville University — Harrodsburg
Campbellsville University — Office of Financial Aid
Campbellsville University — Somerset
Carter County Public Library — Grayson
Clay County Public Library
Daviess County Public Library
Edmonson County High School
Edmonson County Public Library
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College
Elizabethtown High School
Fleming County High School
Floyd Central High School
Floyd County Public Library — Eastern Branch
Frankfort High School
Frankfort KHEAA Office
Frederick Douglass High School
Gallatin County Public Library
Hazard Community and Technical College — Telford
Hazard Community and Technical College
Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library
Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library
Kentucky State University
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Knox County Public Library
Lindsey Wilson College
Magoffin County Public Library
Marion County High School
Mason County High School
Mason County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
Meade County College and Career Center
Mercer County Senior High School
Montgomery County Public Library
Morehead State University
Owensboro Community and Technical College
Owensboro Public Library
Paris — Bourbon County Public Library
Paul Sawyier Public Library — Frankfort
Pendleton County Board of Education
Pendleton County High School
Pendleton County Public Library
Pike County Public Library — Lee Avenue Branch
Powell County Public Library
Robertson County School
SKYCTC
Somerset Community College — North Campus
Somerset Community College — Laurel Campus
South Central Regional Library
Spalding University
Sullivan University
Union Commonwealth University
Union County Public Library
Whitley County Public Library

 

 