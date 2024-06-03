KWC Helps Students File the FAFSA

Kentucky Wesleyan College is joining forces with the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), fellow higher education partners, school districts and libraries across the state to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in the month of June!

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Financial Aid Office is available daily, M-Th from 9-4 and Fridays from 9-12 throughout the summer to help any student – KWC or from the community – to complete their FAFSA.

Due to the delayed release of the FAFSA for the 2024-2025 cycle, FAFSA completion rates have lagged behind the 2023-2024 year. The implications for students is devastating – most students pursuing their bachelors degree rely on some form of aid made possible by filing the FAFSA. That aid may be directly from the federal government in the form of a Pell Grant, Federal Work Study or the Direct Loan program. It, too, could be state aid that uses FAFSA data to determine program eligibility in Kentucky like the College Access Program grant. Some colleges and universities require the FAFSA, as well, to qualify for need-based institutional aid or other awards.

In the month of June, students can take advantage of FAFSA Office Hours all across the state of Kentucky each Wednesday from 2-4, local time, to get help completing the FAFSA and ensuring students receive all the aid they qualify for. See below of location and day availability.