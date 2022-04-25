KWC Introduces Rebranded Alumni Magazine

Kentucky Wesleyan College introduced a new name for our alumni magazine with the release of our Spring 2022 issue – Pillars.

The three Corinthian columns in Hocker-Hall Grove, originally a part of the administration building at the Winchester campus, provide a tradition-rich backdrop to the grove.

The Three Pillars, established in 2020 by the KWC community, provide strategies for our future:

Academic innovation and investment

Building for the future

A commitment to affordability and excellence

We hope that each issue of Pillars provides alumni and friends of Kentucky Wesleyan College a strong sense of campus life today as we move forward together while celebrating our treasured heritage.

The Spring 2022 issue of Pillars is available now! The issue showcases our Brown Scholars-current and past, KWC alumni response to the December 2021 tornadoes in western Kentucky, a profile of graduating senior Adan Cano Gandarilla ’22, a showcase on diversity initiatives and history at KWC, an essay on KWC’s liberal arts tradition, Why We Give with Chuck ’72 and Nancy (King) Schmeal ’71, plus Alumni Scrapbook, Class Notes and Athletic features.

The issue is also available online by CLICKING HERE or by clicking the cover if the current issue at right.

Click Here to view past issues of Kentucky Wesleyan Magazine.