KWC receives gift to name Welcome Center in Activity Hall

$35,000 gift one of several early investments in facility

Kentucky Wesleyan College has named the Welcome Center in Activity Hall for Larry ’64 and Lamone Mayfield in appreciation of their investment in KWC’s newest facility. The former Legacy Owensboro at 3300 Frederica St. was acquired in December 2019 and is a true multipurpose venue that has already greatly benefitted the College and community.

Larry earned his degree in business administration and has put it to use as a bank executive for more than 35 years. He currently serves on the board of directors at Independence Bank after previously holding responsibilities as executive vice president and president.

“When I heard what Activity Hall is and will become, I was so proud of my College for making a positive move to help students become the best they can be in life…in every way!” Mayfield said. “I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of this project and KWC’s mission. I encourage others to consider supporting this cause.”

Weekly chapel services and other Campus Ministries activities, class meetings, honors convocation, a theatre production, band, choir and athletics practices have already taken place in 20,000 square foot Activity Hall.

In addition to the Mayfield Welcome Center, the Student Government Association, Student Activities and Programming Board and additional Campus Ministries offices have been gifted and named by Dr. Jim ’93 and Sharon (Murphy) Duncan ’91 of Danville; Ed ’93 and Dr. Jodi (Parks) ’93 Krahwinkel ’93 of Owensboro; and Rev. Dr. Don ’65 and Patricia (Webster) Rankin ’55 of Waynesville, N.C., respectively.

“We are extremely grateful to Larry and Lamone for their investment in Activity Hall and look forward to sharing their investment with countless guests who will continue to use this magnificent facility,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “We share the same appreciation with others who have already named spaces in Activity Hall and are encouraged by the interest and support from alumni and friends who embrace the mission of Kentucky Wesleyan College.”

Visit kwc.edu/activityhall or call 270.852.3460 to learn more about Activity Hall and ways to support the project. Remaining naming opportunities range from $10,000 for meeting rooms to $1 million for building naming rights.