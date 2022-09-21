KWC Theatre Department Receives Donation to Enhance Student Experience

The Kentucky Wesleyan theatre department was the recipient of a generous donation of new and gently used tools from the Home Builders Association of Owensboro on behalf of Kight Home Store. The tools were delivered on Friday, Sept. 16 and will be used to build sets and props for the department’s theatrical productions and to provide students behind the scenes skills in set design and creation.

“These tools will help our students and the program tremendously,” stated Nate Gross, KWC’s director of theatre. “They go a long way toward helping our students get more hands-on experience and improving the quality of our productions. In fact, we’ve put some of these tools to work immediately with our show that opens this week. Perhaps just as valuable is the support we feel from our community and those who make up this generous organization.”

KWC will be holding its first production of the academic year, Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” beginning Thursday, Sept. 22 and running through Sunday, Sept. 25. The two-hour version of the classic play will be set in the whimsical, western world and will be presented in the reverse round with the action surrounding the audience. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.kwc.edu/muchado.

To learn more about the KWC Theatre Department please visit www.kwc.edu/theatre.