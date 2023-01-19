KWC to Co-Host Diversity Conference

Kentucky Wesleyan College is proud to join Owensboro Community & Technical College, Brescia University, Western Kentucky University and Murray State University to host an inaugural Regional Diversity Conference on Feb. 2-3, 2023. The two-day conference is free for all attendees and will be hosted at Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Main Campus (4800 New Hartford Road Owensboro, KY 42303)

The conference aims to provide the region with ways to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion into everyday organizational culture. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. While the conference is free, registration is requsted in order to a prepare for the event spaces and refreshments. Virtual options are also available.

Scheduled presenters for the conference include:

Dr. SG Carthell – Executive Director, Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership & Inclusive Excellence – Murray State University

Abigail Cox – Director, Women’s Center and Pride Center – Murray State University

Joseph Frazier – Executive Director, Center for DE&I – Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Lorena Andueza – Associate Professor of Spanish and TESL, Director of University of Evansville International Studies program.

Dr. Anna Martha Martija-Perez

Dr. Tia McNair – VP in the office of Diversity, Equity, and Student Success (DESS), American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U)

Jaklyn Hill – Executive Director, Owensboro Human Relations Commission

Dr. MarTeze Hammonds – Chief Diversity Officer Purdue University Fort Wayne, Owner and Principal Consultant of MDH Consulting Group

And more…