KWC to Co-Host Virtual Career Fair with Brescia University on March 23

Kentucky Wesleyan has been planning new ways to help you connect with employers virtually. The College is excited to partner with Brescia University and Handshake to offer a career fair in a virtual format on Mar. 23 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. CT. The fair will include full-time jobs, summer jobs, part-time jobs and internships. Students are encouraged to have resumes critiqued in advance.

KWC Education majors are also invited to the University of Kentucky’s education fair. Instructions below will also apply to that fair’s sign-up process.

Students will access the virtual fair by utilizing their Handshake account. Alumni are also welcome to participate as job seekers, while alumni employers can also register to list career opportunities. To sign-up for Handshake, visit: https://joinhandshake.com/

KWC students should already have an account on Handshake, utilizing College username and password to access the platform. If the account is not recognized, please set up a new one and director of career planning, Deb Jones, will approve.

To sign-up for the Fair, go to “Events” and click on the Brescia/KWC fair (and/or the education fair) and then click on “Register.”

Review the employers attending and sign-up for a session with each of the employers of interest. Note: You MUST sign-up for a session with an employer in order to connect with them. Participants are encouraged to check back frequently as employers are still registering.

Career fairs are a great way to get a leg up with companies that interest you. A virtual format will “enhance the experience, allowing you to:

Meet with employers . Interact with recruiters through video, audio, or chat.

. Interact with recruiters through video, audio, or chat. Discover new career opportunities. Get recommendations based on your Handshake profile for which employers to connect with.

Get recommendations based on your Handshake profile for which employers to connect with. Never wait in line, ever . Pre-schedule 1:1 or group sessions with employers ahead of the fair or on the day-of.

Pre-schedule 1:1 or group sessions with employers ahead of the fair or on the day-of. Make an impression. Bring your unique perspective to the table, ask great questions, and follow up with recruiters after the fair.

Check out Handshake’s Get Hired Remotely Series for more resources on conducting a virtual job search. If you have questions about the Career Fair please contact Deb Jones at 270.852.3302 or email deborah.jones@kwc.edu.