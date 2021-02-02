KWC Welcomes Andrea Denise Bolden, Coordinator of Equity and Inclusion

Andrea Denise Bolden joined the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus community as the new coordinator of equity and inclusion in January 2021. In this role, she works with the Student Affairs team and oversees and facilitate programming and processes related to diversity, inclusion and discrimination in order to help all Wesleyan community members feel a sense of belonging at support on our campus. She also serves as the Title IX Coordinator.

Let’s learn more about the new member of our Panther family.

Tell us a little about your family

I am adopted, but was reunited with my birth mother and biological family in 2017.

Share some of your career journey thus far

All of my professional experiences have been rooted in early childhood education, student affairs and higher education, the foster care and behavioral health sector, as well as some non-profit work.

What are your immediate goals in this position?

I am working to create more campus-wide education on sexual assault prevention and hope to create and implement a black male initiative to increase retention and sense of belonging for men of color here at KWC. My immediate goals also include pursuing my MBA or start an EdD program. I personally want to grow as a thriving community member who is dedicated to giving back and uplift others, and lastly pick up some new baking skills.

What attracted you to KWC?

I believe KWC is a great place dedicated to helping students excel inside and outside of the classroom. The College is student focused and family oriented.

What are your interests/hobbies?

Cooking, pageants, entrepreneurial/leadership endeavors, reading books.

What are your favorite books/movies and why?

The Goofy Movie ( because it is hilarious) The Blind Side ( an amazing story of Michale Oher)

List someone you would like to sit down and have a leisurely chat with.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Beyonce. Two phenomenal women who I would love to listen to and learn from.

What is your favorite vacation spot and why?

Clearwater, Fla., an amazing place that is quiet and beautiful. Send me to any beach please.

Anything else you would like to share about for our community to better know you?

I believe in being a light for others, living in my peace, acting with intentionality, and operating with a winner mindset.