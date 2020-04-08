Law Professor Stephen B. Bright To Address Class of 2020 through Virtual Commencement on April 25

Springtime is special on our beautiful campus as we enjoy the budding flowers and trees and celebrate the successes of our students with a number of events culminating in commencement. We are deeply disappointed for our students that the COVID-19 situation has necessitated drastic measures, and especially for our seniors and their families who have anticipated the joyous Commencement ceremony. Please enjoy the virtual Commencement on April 25, and plan to return to campus on Sept. 25 as we celebrate our Class of 2020 in a dual ceremony together with the Inauguration of President Thomas Mitzel during Homecoming. It will be an exciting and memorable time.

Commencement speaker Stephen B. Bright is a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law who has been practicing law since 1975. After representing poor people as a legal services attorney and a public defender, he began representing people in capital cases in 1979. He tried death penalty cases before juries in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, and argued capital cases before state and federal appellate courts, including four arguments before the United States Supreme Court. He was director and president of the Southern Center for Human Rights, where he spent 34 years. He has taught at Yale Law School since 1993, and now teaches there and at the law school at Georgetown University. He received the American Bar Association’s Thurgood Marshall Award in 1998.