Festival of Lessons & Carols, Dec. 4

The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers will present The Festival of Lessons & Carols on Dec. 4 in a virtual program streaming via Facebook Premiere at 7 p.m. CT giving our alumni and friends around the country the opportunity to enjoy this beloved event. Now in its 11th year, Lessons & Carols is the perfect way to begin the Christmas season. Associate Professor of Music Dennis Jewett will direct the Wesleyan Singers. James Wells ’14, director of music at St. Stephen Cathedral, will provide accompaniment.

The immensely popular Festival from King’s College, Cambridge was first broadcast by the BBC in 1928, and except for 1930, has been broadcast every Christmas Eve since then. Even during Word War Two, and despite the removal of the stained glass and a lack of heating, the broadcasts continued. Millions around the world listen to the broadcast each year.

While this year’s virtual event is free, we ask you to consider a minimum donation of $10 (normal cost of one adult ticket) to benefit the Kentucky Wesleyan Singers.