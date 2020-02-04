Meet Dr. Krystal (Teasley) Hamorsky ’04, Assistant Professor of Chemistry

“I chose Wesleyan because I am from Owensboro, the small nature of the College appealed to me, and I wanted to play soccer.

“I have many fun memories of soccer trips and the long bus rides when I developed some deep friendships. We got to spend time exploring cities between games, and I particularly remember Chicago and St. Louis, where we visited the Arch. I’m still friends with a few teammates, and that means a lot to me. My best friend Stephanie (Pfirman) Pintard ’04 used to visit me in the library for much-needed study breaks, and I lived with three other soccer players – all good memories.

“I majored in chemistry because I wanted to be a pharmacist. The chemistry faculty had a huge impact on me, and I eventually changed my direction in the field through their guidance and encouragement.

“Dr. Magnuson was persistent in helping me find my way. He often asked me what I wanted to do with my life, and he opened my eyes to opportunities, including a summer internship at Swedish Match. I wouldn’t have applied without his motivation.

“Dr. Connor was influential in helping me discover my interest in analytical chemistry. He was patient in analytical and instrument labs, and he shared about his research experiences with me.

“Returning to Wesleyan as a professor has been very rewarding. Wesleyan was a major player in my success, and teaching is a way to give back. Chemistry is my passion, and I love helping my students find their passion and path. I want them to succeed. It is an honor to contribute as a teacher and mentor.

“My husband, Kyle, and I met on the KWC campus. He traveled here from his college in Oklahoma to visit a friend of mine. We spent the weekend together but didn’t see each other again for a little over a year. We started dating off and on when I was in graduate school. I was in Lexington, and he lived in Maryland so the distance was tough. We were married in 2007, and he moved to Lexington. After graduate school, we moved to Owensboro in 2010 for my post-doctoral position with U of L. He is a carpenter. We have two children, Mylan (6) and Zofie is (5).

“We enjoy hanging out with friends every week with ‘Sunday fundays’ with Christie (Martin) Bigger ’03, Kasey (Kirk) Dillow ’03 and Kari Miller ’03 and their spouses and kids, and I so appreciate the friendships that remain from my College days.”