Meet Kelly Flick – Grant Writer

We are excited to welcome our first-ever full-time grant writer, Kelly Flick, who arrived on Oct. 12. She joined us from Dream Riders of Kentucky, where she served as executive director and represented the agency in a variety of roles including grant writing and fundraising, board governance, program development and technical writing. She has 18 years of experience in governmental, public and faith-based social service agencies in Kentucky, Minnesota and Alabama.

What have you found most rewarding about your career:

“I have spent the past 20 years of my career working in various leadership roles across the social service industry. I’ve primarily worked, by choice, with smaller nonprofit agencies where I gained experience in a multitude of things including fundraising, financial management, community collaboration, marketing, volunteer recruitment, human resources, strategic planning, etc. This was not only fulfilling to me, but it gave me the opportunity to make positive changes in just a few years in the communities where we resided.”

Why did you seek the grant writing position, and what are your first impressions of KWC?

“Fundraising was always an integral part of my role as an executive director, and grant writing is something I truly enjoy. This opportunity is a natural fit for me professionally, but it is also a way for me to be a part of something bigger, more impactful.

“Everyone has been very warm and welcoming, like a community within a community. Because my role as grant writer will encompass many areas on campus, I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone and building friendships.”

What are your immediate goals?

“Because this is a new initiative of KWC, I’d like to start by forming a steering committee to help me shape this into a solid revenue-producing, beneficial program. Grant writing is a process and without a basic structure in place, it can be chaotic and ineffective, not to mention a cause for undue stress.”

How will you incorporate The Wesleyan Way (Honor, Integrity, Support, Love) into your responsibilities?

“I subscribe to the belief that you should treat people the way you want to be treated. Treating people respectfully, kindly and in good faith not only feels ‘right’ but it makes for a happier home and work environment which can move mountains.”

Tell us about your family.

“I am a native New Yorker, but I’ve lived in several different places across the country with my husband, Ron, and two sons, Christopher and Daniel. We’ve lived in Owensboro for three years and have found the transition here to be easier than past locations where we’ve lived.”

How do you enjoy spending your leisure time?

“I enjoy spending my time working in my yard, playing tennis and doing things with my family. I also enjoy traveling and the fact that Owensboro is centrally located to several major cities is wonderful.”

Favorite books?

“Biographies, although no one in particular comes to mind.”

Favorite movies?

“Comedies, definitely not horror films.”

Who is someone you would like to meet and have a cup of coffee with?

“This was a challenging question for me to answer . . . It would probably be Jacqueline Kennedy because she was the epitome of strength, resilience, elegance and grace despite the challenges life presented to her.”

What was your very first job, and what did you learn that you still use today?

“My first job was in retail sales, something I firmly believe everyone should do once in his/her life. It teaches you responsibility, respect and patience. It truly opens your eyes to the real world that exists beyond the small globe of your immediate family.”

Welcome, Kelly, and thank you for sharing with us!