Meet Mark Shook, Senior Associate Athletic Director

Mark Shook arrived at Kentucky Wesleyan in September 2019 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was the assistant athletic director for academic services. Mark has a deep background in college athletics with experience at a variety of higher education institutions. He shares that he wanted to serve at a smaller institution where he could make a real impact and difference, support the athletic director closely and get to know the students on a more personal level. “This is my first experience in the small private setting, and I find it very appealing,” he remarked. “It’s all about personal relationships, and I have the opportunity here to play a big part in helping our student-athletes be successful in the classroom, on the playing field, in their lives and in the community.”

He is a native of Rittman, Ohio, where he says he learned the blue collar values that have guided his life: integrity, perseverance, work ethic, loyalty, teamwork and competition. “I started playing sports when I was 8 years old, and I’ve learned so much from my parents, coaches, teachers and colleagues. They played a part in my success, and I work hard every day to set the same good example I saw in them.”

As senior associate athletic director for internal operations and compliance, Shook is responsible for NCAA compliance and student-athlete support services and plays an important role in the newly-introduced ONE TEAM Wesleyan initiatives. He also assists in business operations, strategic planning and athletic department policies and procedures. “I want to do everything I can to support Athletic Director Rob Mallory, so he can handle the ‘big picture,’ including fundraising, planning and goal setting. Although I will support him in these areas as well, I’m comfortable as the behind-the-scenes person who deals with day-to-day details, so Rob can focus on growing our department in new and innovative ways.”

Shook is excited about the ONE TEAM Wesleyan initiative, which focuses on life, service, scholarship and sport and is built on the foundation of The Wesleyan Way. “This effort encompasses our 400 student-athletes, coaches and staff, alumni, fans and community, and it unites our efforts for the best possible experiences for our student-athletes and their success.”

He earned a B.S. in secondary education from Bowling Green State University and spent a decade as a high school teacher and three-sport coach in Ohio. He also earned a master of education in sport management/education from Ashland University.

He previously served as associate director of academic support services in the Purdue University Athletics Department, where he worked with a number of sports, and then as associate athletic director at Bowling Green State University, where he gained extensive experience in senior athletics administration, compliance and student-athlete services. At the University of Wisconsin, he led a large staff and was responsible for developing, implementing, overseeing and evaluating the overall academic services offered to the 800+ student-athletes.

Shook and his wife, Emily, have three daughters, Madeline, Marissa and Morgan. Emily is a former elementary school teacher and was most recently director of children’s and family ministries in their Oregon, Wis., church.

He enjoys reading, spending time with his family and playing golf and is a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, and Pittsburgh Steelers – but his new favorite team is the Panthers.