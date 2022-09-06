Meet Stephanie Whitfill – Development Director

Stephanie Whitfill began her role as development director on Aug. 1, 2022.

Stephanie has over 10 years of development experience as both a student and staff member at Brescia University where she served as an advancement services assistant. She coordinated Phonathon programs at both Brescia and Owensboro Catholic Schools

Tell us about your career.

“I began my career in development at a young age, as my mother worked in fundraising for 15 years for the Owensboro Catholic School system. It is safe to say that development is in my blood. I worked seasonally in high school as a phonathon associate at Owensboro Catholic High School, scheduling volunteers to make phonathon calls, filing paperwork and making phonathon calls to donors.

“As luck would have it, I was randomly placed in the development office for my work study job at Brescia during all four of my undergraduate years. I was offered and accepted a full-time position in the Brescia Development Office in May 2017. In 2019, I temporarily left the field of development and took a teaching position at Trinity High School.

“Due to COVID, I left teaching after a year and did private tutoring as well as working in the office at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. This year I decided it was time for me to go back into the field of development. I am so glad I made this decision!”

Why were you interested in applying for the position at KWC?

“With over ten years of experience in development, and after taking a small break from it, I felt it was time to foster my passion for development and fundraising. Kentucky Wesleyan is an excellent college, so I was excited that there was a position open in development.”

What were your first impressions of KWC?

“Everyone is welcoming and friendly. The campus is full of life and very exciting. There are so many events that students, alumni and the community can be a part of throughout the year. This is a great way to build relationships and comradery.”

What does The Wesleyan Way mean to you?

“Honor. Support. Integrity. Love. These are the proper tools faculty and staff at KWC are all working to help provide for our students. These are the tools that we should all carry with us through our lives no matter where we go”.

What are your immediate goals?

“I hope to get to know our donors through our upcoming phonathon in October. I am excited to work with our KWC students on a successful phonathon and to teach our student phonathon callers why it is beneficial to give to KWC now and in the future. I am also excited to be a part of Giving Tuesday in November!”

What is something you have enjoyed here so far?

“I have enjoyed my coworkers. They are a great group of people and make an excellent development team. They are very experienced in the field of development.”

Is there anything else you would like to share?

“I married Jacob Whitfill on July 9. I enjoy spending time with my husband traveling, going out to eat and being with our families. We have seven nephews and only one niece!

“I own a small business (opened in 2019) called Celebrations by Stephanie, L.L.C. We offer wedding and event coordinating services, balloon art, rentals of projector and screen for photo and video slideshows and a photobooth. Check out celebrationsbystephanie.com to see why I believe in celebrating!”

stephanie.whitfill@kwc.edu

270-852-3460