Meet the President’s Cabinet – Dan Frazier

“Like many accounting grads, I followed a path that took me into public accounting but after a few years, I was ready for a change. I kind of stumbled into higher education when I accepted a controller’s position in 1991 at a small technical school in North Miami Beach, Fla., because I was burnt out.

“Unexpectedly, I discovered what a wonderful and fulfilling industry this is because I have the ability to apply my skills on behalf of an institution that transforms people’s lives for the better. That was my “wow” moment I will never forget, and it drives me to this day. Since then, I have worked at various institutions but have primarily stayed in the industry.

“The vice president of finance is responsible for supervision of the Business Office, the bursar and Human Resources departments. In the big picture, we provide accounting and financial services to the College. We are responsible for funds coming in and going out, recording, reporting, communicating with the students, the administration and the community, as well.

“I am also responsible for supervising the Information Technology Department (IT). This area has received a great deal of attention in the past few years with the additional interest in cybersecurity and the large investments the College has added in this area.

“KWC is a great institution with a rich tradition in a wonderful and supportive community. The strengths lie in the beautiful facilities, the dedicated faculty and the high reputation it has in the industry. The challenges are typical of a small private college . . . limited resources. But here is where we make the greatest impact . . . quality over quantity.

“The first time I heard of The Wesleyan Way was when I met former President Bart Darrell. It expresses how we as a college community conduct ourselves to meet the ideals that have been passed down to us by the alumni, faculty, administration, Board of Trustees and the United Methodist Church. On the surface they may seem very plain and ordinary, but the experience is much deeper and has a greater impact on us all. It is part of what binds us together as an institution but also binds us to each other in a very positive way that people carry with them throughout their lives.

“My wife was born and raised in Costa Rica so we live diversity. We have two children, Michael and Daniel. We have only been living in Kentucky for a few years, but we find it is becoming home for us a little more each day. We try to travel to different venues and try new things; food, entertainment and fun.”