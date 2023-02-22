Music department to present Black History Month Celebration of Song Feb. 27

The Kentucky Wesleyan Music Department continues to celebrate Black History Month through music with a special program “Celebration of Song” on Monday, Feb. 27 at noon CT in Tapscott Chapel. The event is free and open to the public.

The program, which will feature performances by KWC students and faculty, will include arrangements of spirituals, songs by black composers including Florence Price, Hall Johnson, and Margaret Bonds, and the music of Duke Ellington. We invite you to join us in this celebration of song!

For more information please contact Dr. Lisa Clark, associate professor of music and music program coordinator, at 270-852-3623 or lclark@kwc.edu.