Notice of a Network Security Incident

Kentucky Wesleyan College experienced a Network Security Incident, resulting in the temporary loss of availability to its files and systems. We have since resolved the Incident and implemented additional security measures. Although there was no direct evidence of any misuse of personal information, this Incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to the personal information of certain Kentucky Wesleyan faculty, students, staff records and potentially others. Accordingly, Kentucky Wesleyan will be providing direct formal notice to all individuals whose personal information may have been impacted by the Incident. We value our members of the Kentucky Wesleyan community and thank you for your understanding. For more information, please see our FAQs at the link below.

If you have any questions about this Incident or questions regarding the content of the formal notice, please telephone our dedicated call center at 1-866-752-0071 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.