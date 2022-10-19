Kentucky Wesleyan students to present musical “The Trail to Oregon”

Kentucky Wesleyan students will present a student-directed musical, “The Trail to Oregon,” Oct. 27-29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Shelby (Morgan) Watson ’23, a senior zoology major and theatre minor, is the director. The event takes place in Hager Hall at the Ralph Fine Arts Center at S. Griffith Ave. and College Drive. “The Trail to Oregon” parodies the classic Oregon Trail video game. The names of characters are chosen from suggestions shouted from the audience, and at the end, the audience chooses which character dies.

Seated is limited, and tickets are available here.

For more information, contact Nate Gross at nate.gross@kwc.edu or 270-852-3595.