Panther CAP Spotlight – Skylar Tucker ’26 & Dr. Brittany (Winn) McKinley ’11

Q: What’s your major? What do you hope to do with it?

A: I am a sophomore biology major on the pre-dental track. I plan to take the DAT in the summer of my junior year and start applying to dental schools. My other plan is to graduate college and go to dental hygiene school. I plan to become a dentist or a dental hygienist.

Q: Who is your mentor?

A: My mentor is Dr. Brittany (Winn) McKinley ’11! She is a KWC alumna, a UofL dental school graduate and he owns her very own practice called Mint & Ivory Dentistry right here in Owensboro!

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Kentucky Wesleyan College with a degree in Chemistry, a master’s degree in medical science from the University of Kentucky and Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Louisville.

Dr. McKinley has been helping patients with their oral health since 2017. She is a member of the American Dental Association, the Kentucky Dental Association and the Green River Dental Society. I think she’s pretty cool!

Q: Do you believe your match has been a good one? If so, why?!

A: Yes, I do think my match has been a good one! Dr. B is such a fun and outgoing person, and I have learned so much from her. She has taught me to dream big and not to let anything hold you back.

Q: What’s been your favorite part of Panther CAP so far?

A: My favorite part of Panther CAP is getting to watch every procedure! I’ve also loved getting to meet the staff members and all of the patients. I also loved meeting Dr. B’s two dogs Diamond and Sapphire! They actually come to work with her every day and they are always the highlight of my day!

Q: What advice do you have for students considering getting a mentor through Panther CAP?

A: I say do it 100 percent and you will not regret it! You will only benefit from the experience. If you plan on going to dental school, medical school or any other then you for sure need to get a mentor! It is so nice that our school offers this (for free!!), and it is so easy to get in touch with all kinds of alumni who work in the field you want to work in soon!