Roy Pickerill ’75 to be inducted into Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

Long-time Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Director Roy Pickerill ’75 will be inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame at Freedom Hall in Louisville in September. Pickerill retired in December 2016 as the longest tenured SID in KWC history after 29 1/2 years. He was also assistant SID for 11 years before his promotion. He is now in his seventh year as sports information director emeritus and special assistant for college relations.
Other members of the 47th KSHOF class include UofL and NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, The Cats Pause founder Oscar Combs, and UK and NBA guard Tony Delk.
“This is the greatest honor of my career,” Pickerill said. “I consider this ‘the grandaddy’ of all my awards.”
Pickerill also has been enshrined into the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame; the Great Lakes Valley Conference Hall of Fame; the Kentucky Wesleyan Athletics Hall of Fame; and the Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Hall of Fame.
What they’re saying about Roy and his induction into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
I’ll never forget that first kindness he showed to me.
Nearly 20 years after I left KWC and started working in Louisville television, I had several opportunities to see Pick when KWC was in town. He never missed an opportunity to give me a hug, pat on the back, and the gentle ribbing he is always known for.
Pick has always been a Hall of Famer in my book dating back to 1990!
It meant an end to my sleepless nights as Roy’s roommate on basketball road trips. That guy’s snoring cost me many hours of good sleep when the Panthers were playing away from home and he and I shared a motel room.
In fact, I’m still trying to catch up on my missed sleep.
I’ve known Roy since 1980, when I came to KWC as the student basketball manager for the men’s basketball team.
He took me under his wing and taught me everything he knew and many of those things ended up being life lessons I still use to this day.
Nobody loves KWC more than Roy Pickerill, and nobody love Division II sports more than Roy.
All of the honors he has received for his work in sports information are well deserved, and has culminated in the highest achievement of entering the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Steadfast loyalty to KWC: check
Congratulations on your induction to the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame – a richly deserved honor!
