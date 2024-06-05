Roy Pickerill ’75 to be inducted into Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

What they’re saying about Roy and his induction into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame John Lewis ’93

I first met Roy when I was working on WKWC radio broadcasts of basketball in my sophomore year (1990-91). Roy was SID and he treated all of the WKWC students just like we were part of the “professional” media. I’ll never forget that first kindness he showed to me. Nearly 20 years after I left KWC and started working in Louisville television, I had several opportunities to see Pick when KWC was in town. He never missed an opportunity to give me a hug, pat on the back, and the gentle ribbing he is always known for. Pick has always been a Hall of Famer in my book dating back to 1990! Joel Utley ’74

I was so happy when Margaret decided to marry Roy….. It meant an end to my sleepless nights as Roy’s roommate on basketball road trips. That guy’s snoring cost me many hours of good sleep when the Panthers were playing away from home and he and I shared a motel room. In fact, I’m still trying to catch up on my missed sleep. Dr. Jackie Fischer ’89

Pick – I have a clear memory of the first time I met you. It would have been in late August 1985 and we were standing in the Quonset Hut watching the new guys on the men’s basketball team. You were standing behind me giving play-by-play as we were all crammed in to see what we could see. Thank you for all that you have done for me and the KWC Softball Program – congratulations! Mike Pollio

Roy was my equip manager, SID, trainer and friend. We worked together from 1980-1985. Roy was a part of the success we had at that time. In my mind, he is Kentucky Wesleyan. Kelly Frank ’96

Pic! I cannot think of anyone more deserving. When you look up ‘Heart & Soul’ of KWC, it’s a picture of you! You made every athlete through the years feel so special just by knowing their name and what they do. It matters. It matters when you are a kid coming in to play college sports, knowing you are supported beyond the scope of your immediate team. Thank you for all you have done. You are THE Panther-In-Chief!” Love & Gratitude, #6! Kirk Duncan ’85

What a treasure Roy is to this college and all of us who know him and are blessed to call him a friend. I’ve known Roy since 1980, when I came to KWC as the student basketball manager for the men’s basketball team. He took me under his wing and taught me everything he knew and many of those things ended up being life lessons I still use to this day. Nobody loves KWC more than Roy Pickerill, and nobody love Division II sports more than Roy. All of the honors he has received for his work in sports information are well deserved, and has culminated in the highest achievement of entering the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. Jonathan Moore ’92

Congratulations, Roy – what a great honor! Just so you know – I am still unfurling my socks, just like you taught me, before putting them in the wash. You were always great to me and treated me with kindness. Love from the west coast, Jomo and Family Sam Taylor ’97

Congratulations Pick! You’re a LEGEND in my book. You have given me grief from day 1, but I always knew that you cared. I just didn’t know how much until I received a chest from my sister after my Dad passed away 18 years ago. There was a manilla envelope in there with all kinds of documents that you had sent to him without my knowledge. This was a HUGE surprise to me. He received newspaper articles and publications that certainly had your touch on them. That meant the world to me and will forever be a special memory for me. Nix Crawford ’15

Pick reaches out on my birthday each year and it means the world to me. He’s an amazing man who is one of the legends of KWC. Danny Perkins ’93

Roy was a tremendous mentor for me during my 4 years at KWC. I already had an interest in sports information, statistics, sports histories, etc. when I came to KWC. Roy taught me so much about the industry, but also how important networking was and is. I have taken those lessons with me into my work career and continue using them today. I consider Roy a life-long friend, and this induction is long-overdue and well deserved. Dr. Wes and Carol Poling

What makes Pic Pic? Steadfast loyalty to KWC: check

Unsurpassed professional sports information career: check

Exceptional service to KWC: check

Unselfish support of KWC students, both athletes and non-athletes: check

Life-long commitment to KWC’s mission: check

Devoted colleague of KWC staff: check

Loving husband of “what’s-her-name” (Margaret): check

Highly respected partner in NCAA DII athletics, especially the Elite Eight tournament: check

Inordinate sense of humor: check

Extensive memory of sports data and information: check

Outstanding ambassador for KWC to the world: check

Purveyor of black shoe polish: check

But most important for all of us, a most wonderful and dear friend: check Congratulations on your induction to the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame – a richly deserved honor! Dave Young, Jr. and “The Bearded Wonder” Dr. Thomas Mitzel

The first time I met Roy was shortly after I had been hired by the Board. I was going to a full campus meeting to meet the Panther family in Tapscott Chapel. Roy approached me and introduced himself in the hallway. During our conversation, he relayed that I had an indoor record at Northern State University [in South Dakota]. I knew I had set one in 1988, but did not realize it was still standing. Roy was able to find this memento hidden in the bowels of the arcane sports trivia with little difficulty. Over the next several years, I realized Roy could, and can still, locate any morsel of information he needs, and his memory of our Panther alumni with respect to these details is fascinating indeed! A more dedicated Panther I have not met!!! Thank you for everything Roy!!!!