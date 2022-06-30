Scholarship Recipient: Paige Anderson

By: Paige Anderson

Ottumwa High School Graduate

Ottumwa, IA

Wells Scholarship Recipient

My name is Paige Anderson, and I am a Brown Scholar from Ottumwa, Iowa. Near the end of my Junior year of high school, I was sitting in my Spanish 3 classroom checking my emails when I noticed one from a Kate Douglas (Assistant Director of Admissions for Events) from Kentucky Wesleyan College about a summer program called Scholars’ Academy on Kentucky Wesleyan’s campus. I figured it would be something fun to do, so I applied. The rest is history, as I ended up falling in love with campus and feeling super safe at Kentucky Wesleyan, even with my family being 8 hours away back in Iowa.

Throughout high school I tried to stay involved as much as possible to set myself up for success. I was on the debate team for 4 years, the dance team for 3 years, and I danced at my local studio for 16 years. While at Wesleyan I hope to stay involved in extracurricular activities while growing as a person. I’m also super excited to attend Wesleyan because I get to make all kinds of new friends in this new chapter of my life! In the end, my dream is to become a forensic lab technician, and then I want to go on to achieve my Masters and PhD one day.