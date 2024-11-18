Finals Week Care Packages

Finals Week is just around the corner! The KWC Senior Committee is here to help get your student ready with a personalized Finals Week Care Package!

This year’s Finals Week Care Package is $25 and will include:

A variety of drinks/snacks

A $5 Dunkin’ gift card

Pens, pencils, post-its, highlighters, etc.

Encouraging stickers, stress balls, etc.

A personalized note from YOU

All cheerfully packaged in a reusable KWC tote bag and delivered to your student’s campus mailbox.

Submit your order by Wednesday, Nov. 27 to ensure your student receives theirs on Monday, Dec. 2 – the first day of Finals Week!

All proceeds will benefit the Class of 2025’s Senior Gift.